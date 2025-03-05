Reigning KBO MVP feels no pressure after banner year

Kia Tigers superstar Kim Do-yeong authored one of the greatest offensive seasons ever in South Korean baseball last year, but if he is feeling any pressure to replicate his success, he is not showing it.

In his age-20 season, Kim won the regular-season MVP award in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) after putting up 38 home runs, 40 steals and a robust .347/.420/.647 line. He also set a single-season record with 143 runs scored while becoming the youngest member of the 30-30 club. On top of that, Kim helped the Tigers win the Korean Series title.

It was all heady stuff for a player just in his third professional season, but Kim handled the spotlight with the aplomb of a veteran. Even with such a tough act to follow, Kim has managed to stay grounded.

“I say this all the time. I feel zero pressure,” Kim told reporters at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, after wrapping up spring training in Japan. “Every player is under pressure to perform and put up big numbers, and I don’t think I am any different. I will try to have another good season.”

After batting leadoff or out of the No. 2 spot early last year, Kim almost exclusively batted third from June and on. With no shortage of sluggers in tow, including Patrick Wisdom, a three-time 20-homer man for the Chicago Cubs, the Tigers may elect to put Kim higher in the lineup and make the most of his speed and on-base skills.

“I don’t really have a preference. As long as I can help the team, I honestly don’t care where I hit,” Kim said. “I will just hit where my manager puts me. I don’t even know why this would even be an issue.”

Kim marveled at how many of his teammates boast high batting averages with runners in scoring position, even the light-hitting shortstop Park Chan-ho, who led the team in that category with a .359 mark last year.

“We have so many guys that can drive in runs. I feel like whenever I get on base, I will come home no matter how many outs are there,” Kim said. “I think it goes to show you how strong our team is. I absolutely love being on bases and running.”

To that end, Kim said he will continue to steal bases whenever he gets a chance.

“I take a lot of pride in my speed and I always want to steal bags,” he said. “Whether I am on first or second, I will keep being aggressive on the base paths.”

For all of his gaudy offensive numbers, Kim spent some adventurous time on defense at third base. Though errors aren’t always the most accurate indicator of a player’s defensive ability, Kim led the KBO with 30 errors in 2024.

Kim said he tweaked his stance a little at address and is getting more comfortable with it. As a rookie in 2022, Kim used to take a jump start before fielding grounders, which he said affected his eye level. And then once he ditched the jump start, he felt like his feet weren’t moving the way they should. He has found a happy medium this spring.

“I will get more used to the new stance as I play in more games,” he said. “I am confident I can be a better defender this year.”