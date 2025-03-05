‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ offers heartwarming tribute to generations: director

When life gives you (unripe, bitter) tangerines, preserve them and make tea, said the lead actress of Netflix’s upcoming Korean original “When Life Gives You Tangerines.”

At a press event to promote the upcoming series in Seoul on Wednesday, Lee Ji-eun, better known by her stage name IU, described the new series as a “warm cup of tangerine tea” — something for audiences to savor while reflecting on life, like a comforting sip of hot tea.

The 16-episode series is one of the most highly anticipated Netflix Korean originals of this year, with its star-studded cast and the renowned director-writer duo of Kim Won-suk, known for “My Mister,” “Misaeng” and “Signal,” and Im Sang-choon known for “Fight for My Way” and “When the Camellia Blooms.”

“The series is an ode to the older generations who lived their lives with such resilience and a song of encouragement for the younger generation, who have their whole lives ahead of them,” director Kim said.

“We created this series, hoping to break down the walls that people of these days have built between one another,” he added.

He also reflected on his own adolescence, acknowledging that anxiety dominated his emotional landscape during those years. He hoped to tell a story that demonstrates how such restlessness and fear can be overcome through the support of close friends and family.

“I would like to say this series is like a helping hand to anyone struggling with anxiety.”

Set on the southern island of Jeju, the nostalgic series spans over 60 years in the lives of its main couple: Ae-sun, a spirited rebel played by IU and Moon So-ri, and the steadfast Gwan-sik, played by Park Bo-gum and Park Hae-joon, with the latter actors portraying their older selves.

The director emphasized the series’ heartwarming story, highlighting its characters who, despite life’s setbacks and hardships, persevere through love.

“The script will make you cry but laugh at the same time. It warms your heart yet still brings tears,” he said, praising the writer’s ability to tell a deeply human story that breathes life into each character.

The series marks the second collaboration between IU and the director, following the critically acclaimed 2018 drama “My Mister.”

“IU was already an established actor back then. ‘My Mister’ only helped her gain wider recognition,” the director said. “It’s amazing to see her continue growing as an actor while successfully pursuing her music career,” he added.

“As soon as I was offered the role, I was like, ‘OK, I am in,” IU said. “Even before reading the script, I really wanted to take it, but once I finished reading it, I couldn’t help but say yes. It took me less than a day to accept,” she said.

Park Bo-gum shared a similar sentiment about joining the series.

“I imagined discussing this series with my family in the future, and how great a decision it was to be a part of it. I am sure I will be saying, ‘I am so glad I joined,’” he said.

The director encouraged viewers to “take their time” and appreciate each scene, from the opening to the end credits, hinting that something special awaits at the end of the credits of each episode.

“When Life Gives You Tangerines” will premiere this Friday, with four episodes released each week.