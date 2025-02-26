Don't Miss
BLACKPINK’s Lisa to perform at this year’s Oscar ceremony
February 26, 2025
Lisa of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will take the stage at this year’s Academy Awards, becoming the first K-pop act to perform at the prestigious event.
The Thai rapper was included in the list of performers for the 97th Academy Awards, announced by the Oscars on its website Monday (U.S. time), alongside American rapper Doja Cat and British singer-songwriter Raye.
Lisa collaborated with Doja Cat and Raye on her latest single, “Born Again,” and the trio is set to deliver the song’s first live performance during the ceremony.
Among other performers for the March 2 event are Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the lead actresses of the musical film “Wicked,” and rapper Queen Latifah.