BTS’ J-Hope kicks off solo world tour with spectacular Seoul gigs

K-pop star J-Hope launched his first-ever solo world tour with a three-day concert series in Seoul, culminating in a high-energy finale on Sunday.

The show, held as part of his “Hope on the Stage” tour, marked the BTS member’s return to the stage following his military discharge in October.

More than 37,500 fans attended the concert from Friday to Sunday at the KSPO Dome, filling the venue with glowing ARMY Bomb light sticks and deafening cheers.

BTS’ J-Hope (C) performs on March 2, 2025, during the final night of his three-night Seoul concert series, part of his “Hope on the Stage” world tour, in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The rapper-dancer, known for his powerful performances and dynamic stage presence, opened the show in a striking red outfit with an electrifying rendition of “What if…,” from his debut solo album, “Jack in the Box.” He followed with “Pandora’s Box,” “Arson” and “Stop,” accompanied by impressive stage transformations utilizing a total of 26 lifts.

“What is happening? Is this the power of ARMY?” J-Hope asked the crowd after the opening set, referring to the name of BTS’ global fandom. “I have a feeling tonight’s show will be the best one yet.”

The concert’s second act showcased tracks from his 2024 special album, released during his military service.

He delivered “on the street,” “Lock/Unlock,” “I Don’t Know” and “I Wonder…” through a fusion of street dance and live vocals, performing intricate routines with his backup dancers.

“This stage is deeply personal to me,” he told the audience. “I’ve been dancing in the street dance genre since I was young, and that foundation is a huge part of who I am. I wanted to convey that authenticity.

It’s why I created the album and why I created this performance with the album’s tracks — I feel an immense connection to these songs. Being able to share this performance with you is the greatest joy I could ask for.”

During the show, J-Hope gave fans a special treat with a live performance of his upcoming digital single, “Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel),” set for release Friday.

The concert’s energy peaked as he performed solo renditions of BTS hits, such as “MIC Drop,” “Baepsae” and “Dis-ease.”

Fans responded with roaring singalongs, pushing the atmosphere to a fever pitch.

As the night came to a close, J-Hope reflected on the significance of the moment.

“I can’t believe it’s over. It’s been three years since my last concert as BTS, and I didn’t expect this level of energy and support. I want the whole world to see how incredible this experience is.”

He also shared his excitement for the next phase of his tour.

“After Seoul, I’ll be heading on a world tour. I’ll make sure to stay healthy and keep bringing you music, dance and hope.”

Following the Seoul concerts, J-Hope is set to perform 31 shows across 15 cities in North America and Asia as part of his first solo world tour.