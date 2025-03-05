- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Singer Younha to marry non-celebrity boyfriend this month
Singer-songwriter Younha, best known for her 2022 hit “Event Horizon,” will marry her non-celebrity boyfriend late this month, her agency said Wednesday.
The wedding will be a private ceremony attended only by family and close friends, according to C9 Entertainment.
The agency declined to share further details, citing privacy concerns.
Younha also shared the news in a handwritten letter posted on her official online fan cafe.
“I’ve met a reliable partner in life and decided to get wed,” she wrote. “Thank you for genuinely caring about my well-being for a long time and sending me endless love,” she added, expressing gratitude for her fans’ support.
The 36-year-old singer debuted in Japan in 2004 before launching her career in South Korea. She has released several hit songs, including “Comet,” “Password 486″ and “We Broke Up.” Her career saw a resurgence in 2022 when “Event Horizon” topped domestic music charts. The song gained popularity through word-of-mouth about six months after its release, bringing her widespread recognition.