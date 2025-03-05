Singer Younha to marry non-celebrity boyfriend this month

Singer-songwriter Younha, best known for her 2022 hit “Event Horizon,” will marry her non-celebrity boyfriend late this month, her agency said Wednesday.

The wedding will be a private ceremony attended only by family and close friends, according to C9 Entertainment.

The agency declined to share further details, citing privacy concerns.

Younha also shared the news in a handwritten letter posted on her official online fan cafe.

“I’ve met a reliable partner in life and decided to get wed,” she wrote. “Thank you for genuinely caring about my well-being for a long time and sending me endless love,” she added, expressing gratitude for her fans’ support.

The 36-year-old singer debuted in Japan in 2004 before launching her career in South Korea. She has released several hit songs, including “Comet,” “Password 486″ and “We Broke Up.” Her career saw a resurgence in 2022 when “Event Horizon” topped domestic music charts. The song gained popularity through word-of-mouth about six months after its release, bringing her widespread recognition.