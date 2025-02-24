SM Entertainment’s new girl group aims to connect with global fans

Rookie K-pop group Hearts2Hearts expressed its hope of connecting with global fans as it made its debut Monday, becoming SM Entertainment’s first girl group since aespa in 2020.

During a media showcase for the group’s debut single album, “The Chase,” the members shared their excitement about stepping onto the K-pop scene.

“We’ve waited for this moment for such a long time, so I’m incredibly pleased and happy,” said Carmen, the group’s Indonesian member, during the event held at a concert hall in eastern Seoul.

“I still can’t believe this is happening, but we’ll continue to work hard just like we did for today,” added Jiwoo, the team’s leader.

The group’s name, Hearts2Hearts, reflects its mission to connect with global fans through music filled with emotion and heartfelt messages, striving to move forward together as a united “us,” according to the members.

The team consists of eight members — Jiwoo, Carmen, Yuha, Stella, Juun, A-na, Ian and Ye-on — with Carmen being the only foreign member.

Yuha shared that all members instantly liked the group’s name when they first heard it.

“We all loved it, thinking that the name, which means connecting from heart to heart, perfectly represents our goal to communicate with fans through music that carries our true feelings,” she said.

Hearts2Hearts is also SM’s first group with more than five members in 18 years, following Girls’ Generation, which also has eight members.

“Each of our eight members has a unique charm, and the synergy created when we come together is our strength,” Ian explained when asked about the advantage of being a large group.

Carmen shared her debut story, saying: “I’ve loved singing since I was little. I saw Girls’ Generation’s ‘The Boys’ on TV and was so impressed that I followed them. I auditioned and was accepted into SM. I’m so grateful.”

“My family and friends all congratulated and supported me on my debut. My older sister is also a huge K-pop fan, so she was thrilled to hear the news of my debut,” she added.

The debut album, “The Chase,” features two tracks, with the title track leading the release. The song is described as having a mysterious and unique mood, conveying themes of self-confidence, curiosity and anticipation for the future.

Penned and composed by renowned K-pop producer Kenzie, the title track also features lyrics co-written by British R&B girl group FLO.

“I thought it was a genre I had never heard before,” Juun commented. “It sounds great on its own, but it’s even better when you focus on the hidden beats and harmonies.”

Carmen echoed that sentiment, saying she was captivated by the song’s “mysterious and dreamlike soundscape.” She added, “It felt like I was being drawn into something deeper, and I think that’s the song’s true charm.”

When asked about the team’s role models, Carmen named Girls’ Generation as inspiration. “They create an incredible synergy by combining the unique charms of each member, and that’s exactly what we aspire to learn from them,” she said.

Looking ahead, Juun expressed hopes for the group to win this year’s best rookie awards in K-pop, noting that rookie awards are a once-in-a-career opportunity. “We also dream of topping a TV music chart show,” she added.

With SM Entertainment celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Ian expressed pride in debuting during such a milestone. “It’s a huge honor, and we’re determined to become the future of SM by creating good music,” she said.