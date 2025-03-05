BTS’ J-Hope to appear on Jimmy Fallon’s show

BTS member J-Hope will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” for the first time as a solo artist next week, according to the U.S. TV show.

The show introduced the Korean pop star as a guest on its website Monday (U.S. time) while also sharing a short teaser video on YouTube promoting his upcoming appearance.

The video features host Jimmy Fallon waking up from a dream where J-Hope appears on his show, only to receive an email confirming the artist’s appearance on his mobile phone.

BTS’ J-Hope is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

While J-Hope has previously appeared on the talk show multiple times with his BTS bandmates, it marks his first solo guest spot. He is expected to perform “Sweet Dreams,” his digital single set for release Friday.

The rapper-dancer made his solo debut with the EP “Jack In the Box” in June 2022.

Having been the second BTS member to be discharged from military service last October, J-Hope recently launched his first solo world tour, “Hope on the Stage,” with a three-night concert in Seoul from Friday to Sunday.

Prior to the concert, he also featured on American rapper Don Toliver’s new song, “LV Bag,” which was released Wednesday.