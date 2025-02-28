BLACKPINK adds 5 more shows to upcoming world tour

Girl group BLACKPINK has added five concerts in North America and Europe for its upcoming world tour, set to kick off in July, the group’s agency announced Friday.

The K-pop quartet will perform on five additional nights: Los Angeles on July 13, Toronto on July 23, New York on July 27, Paris on Aug. 3, and London on Aug. 16, according to YG Entertainment.

With these additions, BLACKPINK will hold a total of 18 performances across 10 cities worldwide.

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is seen in this photo provided by YG Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The group previously announced that the tour would begin with two shows at Goyang Stadium, northwest of Seoul, on July 5 and 6. The tour will then continue with single-night concerts in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto and New York before going to Paris, Milan, Barcelona and London. The tour is set to conclude in Tokyo in January 2026.

“Including the newly added dates, all the venues BLACKPINK will visit are stadium-sized arenas capable of accommodating tens of thousands of people per show,” YG said in a release. “Given that the tour comes about one year and five months after the group’s previous ‘Born Pink’ tour, which set a record for a K-pop girl group by attracting 1.8 million attendees, we can see the group’s continued global influence and popularity.”

During the tour, BLACKPINK will also perform at London’s Wembley Stadium, becoming the first-ever K-pop girl group to take the stage of the iconic venue.