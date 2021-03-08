- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
TWICE to drop new Japanese single album in May
K-pop girl group TWICE will drop a new single in Japan in May, according to its label-management company Monday.
The group’s eighth Japanese single, titled “Kura Kura,” will be released on May 12, according to JYP Entertainment.
Written by Park Jin-young, producer and founder of JYP Entertainment, the new song features the enchanted emotion of two lovers, according to the company.
It is a follow-up announcement on the upcoming release after the group surprisingly disclosed the plan at its online concert on Saturday.
The upcoming album is the nine-piece act’s first comeback in Japan since the previous Japanese single “Better” in November last year.
TWICE, consisting of members from Korea, Japan and Taiwan, has built up a solid fan base in Japan, with its cumulative album sales having reached 4.22 million units in the country so far.
This image provided by JYP Entertainment shows K-pop girl group TWICE. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)