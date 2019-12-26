Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   TWICE getting ready for show

December 26, 2019

Members of the K-pop girl group TWICE pose for photos before performing in “SBS Gayo Daejeon,” an annual K-pop festival hosted and aired by SBS, at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Dec. 25, 2019. (Yonhap)

