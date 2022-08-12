Top girl groups to heat up August chart race

South Korean girl group Girls’ Generation poses for a photo during a press conference at a Seoul hotel on Aug. 5, 2022, to release the “Forever 1″ album marking the 15th anniversary of the eight-member group’s debut. (Yonhap)

BLACKPINK, which is now the most-followed musical act on YouTube, will return with a new single titled “Pink Venom” next Friday at 1 p.m., making it the band’s first group project with all four members in one year and 10 months.