The Boyz returns with all members, turns into ‘fallen angels’

K-pop boy group The Boyz returned as a whole group for the first time in about a year Monday, presenting a concept of “fallen angels” for the new release.

Member Eric joined the team for its eighth EP, “Be Awake,” about a year after he suspended activities due to health reasons in March.

“All 11 members did our best to prepare for the album, so we can hear the people say ‘That’s The Boyz,’” he said during a media showcase for the new release at a music hall in eastern Seoul. “I’m sure there will be good results.”

The EP, released at 6 p.m., tells the story that comes after the boys in the band’s previous EP, “Be Aware,” become conscious of love, according to Younghoon.

K-pop boy group The Boyz poses for the camera during a media showcase for its 8th EP, “Be Awake,” in Seoul on Feb. 20, 2023, in this photo provided by IST Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The boys rebel against forbidden things and try to achieve love on the new album, he explained, citing “instinct” and “dark sexy” as its keywords.

“We tried to make us look attractive in the ‘fallen angels’ concept,” he added.

The album consists of six songs, including the main single “Roar.” It is an R&B pop dance song combined with the signature whistle sound as well as heavy drums and intense bass sounds

The group debuted in 2017 and rose to fame by finishing first place in Mnet’s music competition program “Road to Kingdom” in 2020, where it competed against other boy bands, like Pentagon, Golden Child and ONF.

Last year, the Boyz had its first-ever world tour, encompassing North America and Europe.

The band said it still has many things left to show, although six years have passed since its debut.

“I think we were short of content of our own to show our fans. So, our top priority for this year is to show various new sides of us rather than topping music charts or TV music programs,” Sunwoo said.

Team leader Sangyeon also said: “Since all of us have the desire to grow more, we’re going to unite as one and make efforts to be better. So, please keep watching us.”