SuperM to make live performance debut of new song on U.S. television

SuperM to make live performance debut of new song on U.S. television

August 13, 2020

K-pop band SuperM will present the live performance debut of its upcoming song “100″ on U.S. television network ABC, the group’s agency said Thursday.

The seven-piece boy band’s live performance of “100″ will be aired on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Aug. 20 (local time), according to SM Entertainment. The track will be released Friday.

The performance will be streamed remotely from Seoul and will be followed by an interview segment. Other K-pop acts, including BTS, NCT 127 and BLACKPINK, have made appearances on the popular morning program in the United States.

SuperM is formed of seven members from SM’s boy groups SHINee, EXO, NCT 127 and WayV. It made a powerful debut in October of last year, with “SuperM: The 1st Mini Album” topping the Billboard 200 albums chart and the band becoming the second K-pop group to do so after BTS.

Following “100,” SuperM plans to release a follow-up single, “Tiger Inside,” the second pre-release track from “Super One,” on Sept. 1.

A publicity file photo of K-pop group SuperM, provided by SM Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A publicity file photo of K-pop group SuperM, provided by SM Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

