- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Super Junior’s Hee-chul, TWICE’s Momo in romantic relationship
Kim Hee-chul of boy band Super Junior and girl group TWICE’s Japanese member Momo are in a romantic relationship, the artists’ management agencies confirmed Thursday.
“After getting along as close colleagues of show business, the two have recently started liking and dating each other,” Kim’s agency, Label SJ, said.
The relationship was also confirmed by JYP Entertainment, the talent agency of TWICE.
Super Junior’s Kim Hee-chul (Yonhap)
The artists from some of South Korea’s most loved idol bands make them one of the highest-profile couple at the K-pop scene.
Born in 1983, Kim debuted as a member of Super Junior in 2005 and has expanded his career to reality shows. Born in 1996, Momo is from Japan’s Kyoto Prefecture and joined TWICE through a South Korean reality idol audition program in 2015. Her legal name is Hirai Momo.
The agencies admitted to the two idol stars’ relationship following a local news report earlier in the day.
pbr@yna.co.kr