Son Heung-min scores stunner in Premier League

In this Associated Press photo, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates his goal against Burnley during the clubs’ Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Dec. 7, 2019. (Yonhap)

Son’s effort gave Tottenham a 3-0 lead. They went on to win 5-0, their third win in four Premier League matches under new boss Jose Mourinho.