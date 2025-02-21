SM’s first British boy band dearALICE releases debut single

SM Entertainment’s first British boy group, dearALICE, which was formed under a partnership with Kakao Entertainment, debuted with the digital single “Ariana” on Friday.

The electric pop dance track, which explores the complex emotions of longing for an unattainable love, is now available on various global music platforms, SM Entertainment said.

“Ariana” was produced by Siba, a renowned London-based producer known for his work with artists such as Rita Ora and Ed Sheeran.

The five-member group that consists of members Blaise Noon, James Sharp, Oliver (Olly) Quinn, Dexter Greenwood and Reese Carter, expressed excitement about the release.

“We are thrilled and overjoyed to finally release our debut song ‘Ariana,’ which contains all of our passion,” the group said in a statement. “We are so happy and grateful to share this moment with the fans who have waited for us.”

DearALICE’s formation was chronicled in the BBC One series “Made in Korea: The K-pop Experience,” which aired this past summer.

The group previously unveiled “Ariana” at the SMTOWN Live 2025 concert in January and on Mnet’s TV show “M Countdown.”