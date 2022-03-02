- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
SHINee’s Key, more members of Loona, Apink test positive for COVID-19
K-pop boy group SHINee’s Key and all but one member each of girl groups Loona and Apink have tested positive for COVID-19, their agencies said Wednesday.
“Key tested himself Tuesday as he didn’t feel well and received a positive result. So he took a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test right away, which returned a positive result this morning,” SM Entertainment said.
The 30-year-old singer, whose original Korean name is Kim Ki-bum, has completed two rounds of vaccination, according to the agency.
He has suspended all his public appearances since he was confirmed to have been infected and is now treating himself at home following health guidelines, it added.
He currently appears on TV variety shows such as tvN’s “Amazing Saturday” and MBC’s “I Live Alone.”
A file photo of SHINee’s Key, provided by SM Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
All but one member each of 12-member group Loona and sextet Apink have also been infected.
“Members Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, Choerry, Yves, Chuu, Go Won, Olivia Hye have tested positive from Feb. 28-March 1,” Blockberry Creative said.
Including Haseul, Yeojin and Vivi who tested positive earlier, all of the group’s members excluding Hyunjin have been infected.
On Wednesday, Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-mi and Kim Nam-joo of Apink received positive results from PCR tests they took the previous day, in addition to Jung Eun-ji and Oh Ha-young who tested positive Monday.
The new cases made Son Nam-eun the only member of the group who does not have the virus.
Son was absent from recent group activities due to her personal schedule, IST Entertainment said, adding that all the infected members have shown no serious symptoms of the disease.