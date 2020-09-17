- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Seventeen earns fourth-consecutive Oricon album chart win with ’24H’
K-pop boy band Seventeen scored its fourth-straight win on Japan’s Oricon weekly album chart with its latest Japanese record “24H,” the group’s management agency said Tuesday.
“24H,” the 13-member boy group’s second Japanese EP record, ranked at No. 1 on Oricon’s weekly album chart for the week of Sept. 7-15, according to Pledis Entertainment. The album was released on Sept. 9.
This publicity photo provided by Pledis Entertainment shows K-pop boy group Seventeen. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
Seventeen took the top spot on the Oricon weekly album chart with all of its previous releases — EP records “You Made My Dawn” and “Heng:garae,” as well as its third studio record “An Ode,” all of which were Korean-language records.
According to Oricon, Seventeen was the first non-Japanese international male artist to achieve a fourth-consecutive win on the weekly album chart.
Ahead of its release, retail pre-orders of “24H” in Japan reached 450,000 units. Of those, some 240,000 copies were sold in its first week. In total, the band has sold 2.3 million albums in Japan so far this year.
Along with the lead track of the same name, “24H” consists of four Japanese tracks, “247,” “Chilli” and “Pinwheel,” and the Japanese version of “Together,” previously from Seventeen’s seventh EP “Heng:garae.”
Pledis also announced that group members Joshua and DK will be featured in the remix track of American singer-songwriter Pink Sweats’ “17″ scheduled to be released Wednesday (Korea time).
“17,” a warm romantic love song, was originally part of Pink Sweats’ EP album “The Prelude” released in July.
Pledis said the remix will offer a different unique charm from Pink Sweats’ original track thanks to the added vocals from Joshua and DK.