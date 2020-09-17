Seventeen earns fourth-consecutive Oricon album chart win with ’24H’

K-pop boy band Seventeen scored its fourth-straight win on Japan’s Oricon weekly album chart with its latest Japanese record “24H,” the group’s management agency said Tuesday.

“24H,” the 13-member boy group’s second Japanese EP record, ranked at No. 1 on Oricon’s weekly album chart for the week of Sept. 7-15, according to Pledis Entertainment. The album was released on Sept. 9.

This publicity photo provided by Pledis Entertainment shows K-pop boy group Seventeen. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Seventeen took the top spot on the Oricon weekly album chart with all of its previous releases — EP records “You Made My Dawn” and “Heng:garae,” as well as its third studio record “An Ode,” all of which were Korean-language records.