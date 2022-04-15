Seventeen drops first English-language single

This photo provided by Pledis Entertainment shows a promotional image for K-pop group Seventeen’s first English-language single “Darl+ing” released on April 15, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

In this sweet song that could be interpreted to be about a love interest or its dedicated fanbase Carat, the band sings, “You know without you I’m so lonely/ If you won’t be here 911 calling/ Falling to you I’m always diving/ Darling you Darling you baby.”