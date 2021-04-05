Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
S. Korean Youn Yuh-jung wins SAG Award for supporting role in ‘Minari’
April 5, 2021
South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung won an award at the U.S. Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for her supporting role in the drama film “Minari.”
At the televised ceremony of the 2021 SAG Awards on Sunday (U.S. time), Youn was named the winner of Outstanding Performance By a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, beating Maria Bakalova for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Glenn Close for “Hillbilly Elegy,” Olivia Colman for “The Father” and Helena Zengel for “News of the World.”
The 73-year old screen veteran took the role of grandmother Soon-ja in “Minari,” directed by Korean American director Lee Isaac Chung, which tells the story of a Korean immigrant family settling in rural Arkansas.