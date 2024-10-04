Rose to release 1st studio album in December

Rose, a member of K-pop group BLACKPINK, will return as a solo artist with her first full-length album in December, her agency announced Wednesday.

The album, titled “rosie,” will be released Dec. 6, featuring 12 tracks, according to The Black Label.

Rose contributed to both the lyrics and composition of all the songs, the agency said.

“Rosie” will release her first solo album under The Black Label, the agency representing her individual activities.

Rose made her debut as the main vocalist of BLACKPINK in 2016 and launched her solo career in 2021 with the single “R.”

“On The Ground,” the album’s lead track, achieved significant success, topping the Billboard Global 200 chart. It also reached No. 70 on the Hot 100, setting a record for the highest-charting song by a female K-pop solo artist.

Since then, Rose has not released any additional solo albums. However, in June, she signed a contract with The Black Label for her solo activities after renewing her contract with YG Entertainment for BLACKPINK activities.

Last Friday, she signed a deal with the American record label Atlantic Records for her solo career in the global music scene.