- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Rose ranks No. 13 on Hot 100; Zerobaseone debuts at No. 28 on Billboard 200
BLACKPINK member Rose’s latest single, “APT.,” continued its extended run on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 this week, ranking No. 13.
According to the latest chart released Tuesday (U.S. time), the song featuring global pop star Bruno Mars marked its 25th consecutive week on the chart, dropping six spots from the previous week.
Released in October last year, “APT.” debuted at No. 8 and gradually fell before rebounding to peak at No. 3 earlier this year.
On the Billboard 200 main albums chart, K-pop boy group Zerobaseone made its debut at No. 28 with “Blue Paradise.”
Jennie, Rose’s bandmate from BLACKPINK, placed No. 88 with her first solo studio album, “Ruby,” now in its fifth straight week on the chart. Rose’s debut solo album, “rosie,” followed at No. 98.