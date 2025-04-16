Rose ranks No. 13 on Hot 100; Zerobaseone debuts at No. 28 on Billboard 200

BLACKPINK member Rose’s latest single, “APT.,” continued its extended run on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 this week, ranking No. 13.

According to the latest chart released Tuesday (U.S. time), the song featuring global pop star Bruno Mars marked its 25th consecutive week on the chart, dropping six spots from the previous week.

BLACKPINK’s Rose is seen in this photo provided by Puma. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Released in October last year, “APT.” debuted at No. 8 and gradually fell before rebounding to peak at No. 3 earlier this year.

On the Billboard 200 main albums chart, K-pop boy group Zerobaseone made its debut at No. 28 with “Blue Paradise.”

Jennie, Rose’s bandmate from BLACKPINK, placed No. 88 with her first solo studio album, “Ruby,” now in its fifth straight week on the chart. Rose’s debut solo album, “rosie,” followed at No. 98.