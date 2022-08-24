RM teases second volume of BTS’ photo book series

RM, leader of K-pop sensation BTS, teased his upcoming book of photography on social media Wednesday.

He is the second runner of the septet’s “Special 8 Photo-Folio” project, in which eight 80-page photo books featuring the seven members and the group, respectively, will be published in turn.

Jungkook, the youngest member, earlier announced the beginning of the project with his photo book of a vampire concept set to come out on Sept. 1.

A teaser image for BTS rapper RM’s upcoming book of photography, titled “Me, Myself, and RM: Entirety,” provided by Big Hit Music (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The teaser video for RM’s book, titled “Me, Myself, and RM: Entirety,” begins with the rapper appreciating artworks and then shows him posing for photos in various places, like an art museum and a park.