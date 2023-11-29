Remaining BTS members to begin military service next month

The remaining four members of K-pop megastar BTS — RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — will begin their mandatory military service next month, music industry sources said Wednesday.

According to the sources well informed of the matter, RM and V will enlist on Dec. 11, followed by Jimin and Jungkook the next day.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years. The members were allowed to postpone their military service until the end of the year when they turn 30, under a conscription law revised in 2020.

K-pop boy group BTS is seen in this photo from Weverse, a K-pop fan community platform.

They will follow their three bandmates — Jin, J-Hope and Suga — who are already serving in the military.

The four members are expected to be discharged from the military in June 2025 if they enlist next month.

BTS’ agency, BigHit Music, announced a week ago that the four began taking steps necessary to fulfill their military duties, without giving the exact time frames. It then vowed to provide details of their plans when fixed.

In December last year, Jin became the first member of the septet to begin his military service, followed by J-Hope in April. They are now serving as drill instructors at different Army boot camps. Another member Suga started his military service as a social service agent in September as he was ruled unfit for regular combat duty.

BTS has assured fans that the group will return in 2025 after all members have completed their military service.