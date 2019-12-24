- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Red Velvet’s new album tops iTunes album charts in 42 countries
Girl group Red Velvet’s latest “repackage album,” “The ReVe Festival: Finale,” has topped the iTunes album charts in 42 countries, its agency said Tuesday.
The third of the five-member band’s “The ReVe Festival” trilogy, the 16-track album was released on Monday (Korean time) and includes four new songs — “Psycho,” “In & Out,” “Remember Forever” and “La Rouge.”
It took the top position on the iTunes album charts in the United States, Canada and Brazil among other places, according to SM Entertainment.
It said Red Velvet became the first K-pop girl group to reach the top of the U.S. album chart with three consecutive releases, as “Day 1″ and “Day 2″ of “The ReVe Festival” series debuted at No. 1 in the U.S. in June and August, respectively.
The album’s main track, “Psycho,” also swept South Korea’s realtime music charts like Melon and Genie upon its release.