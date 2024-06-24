Red Velvet to release new EP ‘Cosmic’

Red Velvet, a K-pop girl group celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, will release a new album Monday, the group’s agency said.

“Cosmic” will hit various music services at 6 p.m., according to SM Entertainment.

The album will contain six tracks that convey the group’s heartful message for “precious beings,” it added.

Fronting the album is “Cosmic,” a pop-dance track written and composed by prominent K-pop songwriter Kenzie and Moonshine, a Swedish team of composers.

The song’s lyrics tell a fairy tale-like story about a traveler who lands unexpectedly on a lonely star and learns about infinite love, akin to the vastness of the universe, through a fateful encounter.

The music video for the track, which will be released simultaneously, is set against the backdrop of a midsummer festival. It captures the story of Red Velvet falling in love, portrayed in a mysterious yet captivating atmosphere, according to the agency.