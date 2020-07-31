Reality TV K-pop act rocks music scene while raising questions of fairness

From its inception, SSAK3, a one-off K-pop team created for MBC TV’s weekend variety show “Hang Out With Yoo,” was intended to be a silly tongue-in-cheek project, riding on the coattails of the retro boom in today’s pop culture landscape.

At best, the co-ed trio, formed of two late ’90s-2000s singers — Lee Hyo-ri of girl group FIN.K.L and male soloist Rain — and top-billed comedian-emcee Yoo Jae-suk, was expected to offer a dose of wholesome feel-good ’90s nostalgia to viewers and, in doing so, a much needed boost in ratings for the TV network currently undergoing a serious financial crunch.

What SSAK3 (word play on “ssaksseuri,” a Korean slang term for “clean sweep”) actually ended up delivering is no laughing matter. The project group has exploded into one of this summer’s biggest K-pop acts to date.

Since July 11, the team — modeled after the likes of late-90′s-2000s co-ed trio Koyote — has already released three single albums and plans to drop a special album, a compilation of the three singles and solo tracks from each members, on Saturday.

The vibrant and carefree summer dance numbers — “In Summer,” a remake of the iconic 1994 dance hit by Deux, “Beach Again” and “Play That Summer” — have floated on the top tiers of most domestic music streaming services since their successive weekly releases on July 11.

This image provided by MBC TV shows the album cover art for the single album “In Summer” by project K-pop group SSAK3 for the network’s weekend variety show “Hang Out With Yoo.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“Beach Again” was the top streamed song on Melon as of 9 a.m. Friday, outpacing “Maria” by Hwasa of Mamamoo and “How You Like That” by BLACKPINK. “Play That Summer” and “In Summer” pulled in at fourth and sixth, respectively. SSAK3′s standing on other platforms, such as Bugs Music and Genie Music, isn’t that different.