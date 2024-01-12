- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
‘OMG’ by NewJeans hits over 600 mln Spotify streams
“OMG,” a hit song from rookie girl group NewJeans, has garnered over 600 million streams on Spotify, becoming the band’s first song to pass the threshold, the group’s agency said Monday.
The song had recorded 600,558,542 streams on the world’s largest music streaming platform as of Saturday, ADOR said.
Released on Jan. 2 last year, “OMG” is a bubbly and upbeat hip-hop R&B number that features a mix of UK garage and trap rhythms.
The title track of the single album “OMG” swept major domestic charts alongside “Ditto,” another track from the same album, upon its release.
In the United States, “OMG” reached the Billboard Hot 100 main songs chart.
NewJeans currently has 10 songs with more than 100 million streams on Spotify, including “Ditto” (500 million), “Super Shy” (400 million) and “Hype Boy” (400 million).