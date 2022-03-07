Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Oh My Girl to drop 1st studio album in three years
March 7, 2022
K-pop girl group Oh My Girl will release its first full-length album in three years in late March, the group’s agency said Monday.
“Real Love,” the second studio album from the group, will drop at 6 p.m. on March 28, WM Entertainment said.
It marks the group’s first full album in three years, with the latest one released in 2019.
Debuting in April 2015 with the EP “Oh My Girl,” the septet has since released hit singles, such as “Secret Garden,” “The Fifth Season” and its most successful track “Dun Dun Dance.”
A file photo of South Korean girl group Oh My Girl, provided by WM Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)