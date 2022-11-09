S. Korea to host Iceland in final match for players on World Cup bubble With the FIFA World Cup fast approaching, South Korea will... Posted November 9, 2022

BTS’ Jin launches at No. 51 on Billboard Hot 100 Jin, a vocalist of the K-pop giant BTS, has earned... Posted November 9, 2022

BoA to return with new EP this month K-pop soloist BoA will drop her third EP, titled “Forgive... Posted November 9, 2022

Girl group ITZY to drop new EP this month K-pop girl group ITZY will put out a new EP,... Posted November 9, 2022

NewJeans’ ‘Hype Boy’ reaches 100 mln Spotify streams “Hype Boy,” one of the debut singles by newbie girl... Posted November 9, 2022

Won hits 2-month high on hopes for slowdown in Fed’s rate hikes, China’s reopening The South Korean currency rose for the fourth straight session... Posted November 9, 2022