NCT Dream to drop English version of ‘Beatbox’ this month
K-pop boy group NCT Dream will release an English language version of its 2022 song “Beatbox” this month, the group’s agency said Tuesday.
The new version will hit various music services in the world at 1 p.m. next Tuesday, SM Entertainment said.
“Beatbox,” the original song, is the main single off the repackaged version of the septet’s second full-length album released in May last year.
The group will make the first live performance of the English version during its ongoing second world tour, “The Dream Show 2: In a Dream.”
The team is scheduled to return to Asia to perform in Hong Kong on March 24-25 after wrapping up the tour’s European and American legs.
Consisting of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung, NCT Dream debuted in 2016 with the song “Chewing Gum” as the third subunit of K-pop supergroup NCT. It has since released hit songs, such as “Glitch Mode,” “Beatbox,” “Hot Source,” “Hello Future” and “We Go Up.”
The unit initially comprised members under the age of 20, but all seven members are now adults.