‘Narco-Saints’ tops weekly viewership chart for non-English series on Netflix
Netflix’s new South Korean series “Narco-Saints” has risen to the top of the streamer’s latest weekly viewership chart for non-English TV shows in its second week.
The undercover crime thriller, released on Sept. 9, marked 62.7 million hours of viewing for the week of Sept. 12-18 to lead the official top 10 list for non-English TV programs available on the service, according to Netflix on Wednesday.
It gained four notches from fifth place a week earlier, ending the seven-week-long reign by the smash-hit Korean legal drama “Extraordinary Attorney Woo.”
The six-part series about a businessman who takes undercover missions to capture a drug kingpin in a South American country is the ninth Korean-language show that has topped the weekly chart for the category, including the global sensation “Squid Game” (2021) and “All of Us Are Dead” (2022).
The series made the top 10 on the most-watched non-English TV show table in 82 countries over the one-week period and topped the list in 18 nations, including South Korea, India and Taiwan.
“Woo” dropped to fourth place with a viewership of 22 million hours, staying on the popularity list for 11 weeks in a row.
The Korean soap opera “Young Lady and Gentleman” was viewed for 18.5 million hours over the cited period to finish fifth, while the mystery drama “Little Women” landed at No. 9 on its second week of release with 13 million hours.
This image provided by Netflix highlights that “Narco-Saints” placed No. 1 on Netflix’s weekly top 10 chart for non-English TV shows for the week of Sept. 12-18. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)