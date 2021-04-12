Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   Mamamoo to hold online concert on British streaming platform next month

Mamamoo to hold online concert on British streaming platform next month

April 12, 2021

 South Korean all-female group Mamamoo will perform for an online K-pop show series to be launched by a British music streaming service next month, its management agency said Monday.

The quartet will hold a special online concert of their hit songs and also share behind-the-scenes moments on LIVENow’s K-pop series on May 1, according to RBW.

The show, titled “LIVENow K-pop Presents Mamamoo,” will be streamed worldwide at different times according to regional time zones to reach more viewers.

LIVENow, a British online streaming platform that offers various content on music, sports and comedy, has been preparing the K-pop series in collaboration with the Seoul-based TR Entertainment.

Mamamoo, a popular girl group known for its powerful vocalists, will be the first one to headline the show. Since debuting in 2014, the group has released a number of hit songs, including “Hip,” “Decalcomanie” and “Yes I am.”

Tickets for the band’s upcoming performance can be purchased at the ticketing website Interpark in South Korea.

This photo, provided by RBW, shows a promotional image of K-pop girl group Mamamoo's online concert for a K-pop performance series to be launched by British streaming platform LIVENow on May 1, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This photo, provided by RBW, shows a promotional image of K-pop girl group Mamamoo’s online concert for a K-pop performance series to be launched by British streaming platform LIVENow on May 1, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher air max pas cher air max pas cher stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher nike tn squalo nike air max outlet mcm outlet online moose knuckles outlet happiness outlet happiness outlet shoes