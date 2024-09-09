Le Sserafim’s ‘Crazy’ debuts at No. 7 on Billboard 200

The latest album from girl group Le Sserafim has landed on the U.S. Billboard’s main albums chart at No. 7.

The group’s fourth EP, “Crazy,” collected 47,000 album-equivalent units in the United States during the charting period for the Billboard 200, Billboard said in an online article Sunday (U.S. time).

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S., measured by album-equivalent units, comprising conventional album sales, streaming and digital sales.

A concept photo for K-pop girl group Le Sserafim’s fourth EP, “Crazy,” provided by Source Music (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“Crazy” marks the K-pop quintet’s third consecutive album to chart in the top 10 after its second EP, “Antifragile,” its first studio album, “Unforgiven,” and its third EP, “Easy.”

“Crazy,” the title track of the latest album, is also performing well on global charts.

The song ranked 83rd on the latest Weekly Top Songs-USA chart of Spotify, the largest global music streaming platform, with 3.36 million streams, the group’s highest ranking and most-streamed record to date.

Le Sserafim will perform on the preshow stage of the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in New York on Wednesday.

The five-track album delivers a message encouraging listeners to pour their passion into whatever makes their hearts race.