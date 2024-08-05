Don't Miss
Le Sserafim to return with new EP ‘Crazy’
August 5, 2024
K-pop girl group Le Sserafim will release its fourth EP, “Crazy,” on Aug. 30, the group’s agency, Source Music, said Monday.
Le Sserafim also shared the news of its forthcoming album release on the K-pop fan community platform Weverse earlier in the day.
“Crazy” marks the band’s first release in six months since its third EP, “Easy.”
As the album’s title suggests, “Crazy” carries the message of “Let’s just go crazy together with Le Sserafim,” according to the agency.