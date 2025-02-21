Le Sserafim to drop new album next month

K-pop girl group Le Sserafim will release an EP next month, the final installment of a trilogy of albums, its agency said Thursday.

Source Music said the new album, titled “Hot,” will be released March 14 at 1 p.m. It follows “Easy” and “Crazy,” both released last year.

Le Sserafim has explored members’ candid thoughts and emotions in its music since its debut album, “Fearless,” which was put out in 2022, connecting with listeners.

“Hot” will depict the speaker’s dedication to something they love, the agency said. This follows “Easy,” which addressed the members’ fear and doubts, and “Crazy,” which encouraged listeners to embrace excitement rather than succumb to anxiety.

More details about the album are expected to be released later.