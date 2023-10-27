Le Sserafim to appear on NBC’s ‘Today’ show

K-pop girl group Le Sserafim will appear on the U.S. major TV network NBC’s famous “Today” morning show to promote its new English single, the group announced Friday.

The quintet said on social media they will be guests on the show’s “Today with Hoda and Jenna” segment co-hosted by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Monday (U.S. time).

This will make Le Sserafim the first fourth-generation K-pop girl group to appear on the show, according to the group’s agency, Source Music.

This image provided by Source Music shows that K-pop girl group Le Sserafim will appear on NBC’s “Today” morning show on Oct. 31, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Earlier Friday, the group released its first English digital single, “Perfect Night.”

The song carries the message that an imperfect day can become enjoyable when spent with friends.

After the release, Le Sserafim will perform on the “Global Spin Live,” a popular online performance series presented by the U.S. Grammy Museum, on Thursday. Tickets for the show were sold out just one minute after they went on sale.

The band collaborated with Blizzard Entertainment’s popular game “Overwatch 2″ to create the music video for “Perfect Night.”

The group will also perform at BlizzCon 2023, a game festival to be held at the Anaheim Convention Center in California on Nov. 4.