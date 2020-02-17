Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   Last episode of ‘Crash Landing On You’ sets tvN’s record high rating

Last episode of ‘Crash Landing On You’ sets tvN’s record high rating

February 17, 2020
(서울=연합뉴스) 배우 현빈(왼쪽), 손예진이 포즈를 취하고 있다.

(서울=연합뉴스) 배우 현빈(왼쪽), 손예진이 포즈를 취하고 있다.

The romantic comedy “Crash Landing On You” ended its two-month run Sunday with the highest viewership for the cable channel tvN’s drama series.

The final episode of the series starring A-listers Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin marked 21.7 percent in nationwide viewership, according to data released Monday by Nielson Korea.

It surpassed the 20.5 percent record set by the channel’s 2016 hit series “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” as the most-viewed tvN drama.

The 16-episode series tells a story about an heiress of a big-name fashion business in the South who crash lands in North Korea and meets a North Korean soldier after she is blown there by a windstorm while paragliding.

Despite controversy for depicting North Korea as a normal country, the on-screen chemistry of two of the country’s hottest stars, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, helped the drama win rave reviews, especially from female fans.

moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher air max pas cher air max pas cher stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher nike tn squalo nike air max outlet mcm outlet online moose knuckles outlet happiness outlet happiness outlet shoes