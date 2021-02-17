K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music

Of all the entertainers and musicians here who have been affected by the pandemic, Chungha may have a lot to say. The K-pop soloist had to postpone her first full album release after testing positive for COVID-19 in December when the third wave of the infectious virus began to grip the country.

Back fit and fierce, Chungha said on Monday the experience has turned out to be a blessing in disguise, which made her realize all the things in her life she can be thankful for. The singer voiced hope that her new music will offer a 3-minute respite for listeners who are putting up with the seemingly endless pandemic.

This photo, provided by MNH Entertainment, shows K-pop soloist Chungha posing during a press conference held on Feb. 15, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“(We are) at a time where we are living in a jail without bars and everyone is blue due to the pandemic. I’d feel grateful if my music can remind people of the good old things or fun things for at least three minutes. I hope it will help ease the stifling feeling that we are going through now,” Chungha said in a press conference marking the release of her first full album “Querencia.” The media event was livestreamed online due to the ongoing pandemic.