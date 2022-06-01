K-pop group aespa signs partnership deal with Warner Records

Girl group aespa performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on April 23, 2022, in this photo provided by SM Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Prior to the mini album, aespa will put out an English-language single “Life’s Too Short” on June 24. In April, the group performed the song at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the largest outdoor music event in America.