- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
K-pop boy band GOT7 to leave JYP Entertainment: agency
Seven-piece boy band GOT7 will officially be leaving JYP Entertainment without renewing its contract, the agency announced Monday.
“JYP held in-depth discussions with members of GOT7 ahead of their exclusive contract termination on Jan. 19. As a result, the two sides agreed not to proceed with a contract renewal, hoping for a new future,” the entertainment agency said in a statement.
JYP, led by K-pop guru and producer Park Jin-young, voiced gratitude to the band as well as its fan club “I GOT7″ for their continued support since the group’s debut. It also wished the seven members well for the future.
GOT7 — a multinational act consisting of members Mark, JB, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom — officially debuted in January 2014. They’ve released hit tracks like “LULLABY,” “Just Right” and “Hard Carry.”
This photo, provided by JYP Entertainment, shows K-pop act GOT7. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)