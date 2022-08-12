- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Jungkook, first runner of BTS’ photo album project
K-pop superband BTS will begin a relay photo album project with the youngest member Jungkook next month, the group’s agency said Friday.
Earlier in the day, Jungkook unveiled a surprise teaser image titled, “Me, Myself, and Jungkook” for the upcoming “Photo Folio” project, on social media. In the blurry photo, he is seen staring straight at the camera with red eyes and reddish lips, giving out the vibes of a vampire.
The image heralds the start of a new project from the group, in which all members will drop their photo albums in turn, Big Hit Music said in a release.
A photo of K-pop boy group BTS, provided by Big Hit Music (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
Jungkook participated in the whole process of the album’s production ranging from the initial concept design, to styling and props. Other members will do the same to contain their own colors in each album, according to the agency.
Jungkook’s photo album will come out Sept. 1.