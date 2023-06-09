- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Jihyo to become 2nd TWICE member to make solo debut
Jihyo of popular K-pop girl group TWICE will make a debut as a solo artist in August, the band’s agency said Friday.
She will become the second member of the nine-piece group to go solo, following Nayeon, who released her first solo album a year ago.
JYP Entertainment has been capturing fans’ attention by teasing Jihyo’s solo activities through a poster shared on its official social media channels together with the phrases, “ZYO’s ZONE “Killin’ Me Good” and “Coming soon this August.”
It is not known whether “Killin’ Me Good” is the name of the upcoming release or not.
The poster features the member applying lipstick while looking into a car’s rearview mirror.
TWICE is currently on its fifth world tour involving 35 concerts in 22 regions around the world. After successfully finishing its Japanese leg recently, the group will continue the tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday.