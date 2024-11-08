Ive drops collaborative single with DJ David Guetta

South Korean girl group Ive released “Supernova Love,” its collaborative single with Grammy-winning French DJ and producer David Guetta, on Friday, the group’s agency said.

“Supernova Love” conveys a message about the immense power of love, according to Starship Entertainment. The song samples late Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto’s iconic “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence.”

The sextet performed the song live for the first time during the final show of its first world tour, held at Tokyo Dome in September.