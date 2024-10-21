ILLIT aims to keep its unique style as it returns with new album

After making a successful debut this spring with “Magnetic,” girl group ILLIT is back, aiming to replicate its success with its second EP, “I’ll Like You.”

The album marks the group’s return seven months after its debut single resonated with global audiences.

“We focused on showcasing our unique style to protect the hearts of those who love ILLIT,” member Yunah said during a media showcase event Monday in Seoul. “We worked hard to show our best side, keeping our loyal fandom in mind, who support us in any situation.”

K-pop girl group ILLIT poses for a photo during a media showcase event held in Seoul on Oct. 21, 2024, to promote its second EP, “I’ll Like You.” (Yonhap)

The K-pop quintet’s debut was nothing short of impressive, with “Magnetic” breaking into the U.S. Billboard’s Hot 100 and the British Official Singles Top 100 charts.

Despite its initial success, the group also found itself unintentionally drawn into a controversy involving former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin. She has claimed that her dispute with parent company Hybe started after she offended the company by alleging that ILLIT imitated the choreography and concept of ADOR’s flagship girl group NewJeans.

Yunah addressed the issue at the event, expressing her group’s determination to stay on course.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen those who silently support us, and it made us reflect on the unwavering love they show,” she said. “We will continue moving forward without wavering, committed to becoming a team that constantly progresses.”

When asked about what defines ILLIT, member Wonhee explained that the group’s creative process is driven by its members’ personal experiences and thoughts.

“We base many of our decisions about songs and themes on our own thoughts, which I think brings out the ILLIT-like elements in our music,” she said. “In the process, our age group’s thoughts are incorporated into our music, allowing us to draw empathy from them through cute and fun lyrics.”

The five-track album includes the main track, “Cherish,” and “I’ll Like You,” a track that shares the same title as the album.

“Cherish” explores the emotions of liking someone while being curious about their feelings, featuring a mature melody and a catchy chorus.

It is a marked evolution from the group’s debut, while retaining a distinctive sound that could resonate on platforms like TikTok, where “Magnetic” saw viral success. The group appears to be targeting short-form video platforms again with the new release, hoping to capitalize on the momentum from its previous hit.

“This time, we challenged ourselves to broaden our musical colors with a new vibe,” Minju said, adding: “We want to show many people our expanded charm. There are countless aspects we still want to reveal in the future.”