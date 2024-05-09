Hyein to miss NewJeans’ activities for new single due to foot injury

Hyein, a member of K-pop girl group NewJeans, will not take part in stage performances to promote the group’s upcoming single, “How Sweet,” due to a foot injury, the group’s agency said Wednesday.

Hyein sustained a hairline fracture on the top of her foot during practice last month and has been on hiatus from her activities since then.

“She has decided to focus on her recovery and will take a rest without participating in formal activities for ‘How Sweet,’ including TV music programs and performances,” ADOR, the group’s agency, posted on the Weverse K-pop fan community platform.

Hyein, a member of the popular girl group NewJeans, is seen in this file photo taken Feb. 1, 2024. (Yonhap)

“Doctors advised her to minimize movement that could strain her foot,” the agency said.

However, other than TV music programs and performances, her schedule could change based on her condition and doctors’ opinions, it added.

NewJeans is scheduled to return to the local music scene with the release of “How Sweet” on May 24.