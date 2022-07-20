‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ tops Netflix viewership chart for 2nd week

The TV series, which has aired every Wednesday and Thursday on the cable channel ENA beginning June 29, marked 45.6 million hours of viewing for the week of July 11-17 to lead Netflix’s official top 10 list for non-English TV programs available on the service, according to the company.

This image provided by Netflix highlights that “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” placed No. 1 on Netflix’s weekly top 10 chart for non-English TV shows for the week of July 11-17, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)