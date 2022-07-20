- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ tops Netflix viewership chart for 2nd week
The South Korean legal drama “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” has topped Netflix’s latest weekly viewership chart of non-English TV shows for the second consecutive week, the global video streaming service said Wednesday.
The TV series, which has aired every Wednesday and Thursday on the cable channel ENA beginning June 29, marked 45.6 million hours of viewing for the week of July 11-17 to lead Netflix’s official top 10 list for non-English TV programs available on the service, according to the company.
This image provided by Netflix highlights that “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” placed No. 1 on Netflix’s weekly top 10 chart for non-English TV shows for the week of July 11-17, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
The 16-part drama is also the eighth Korean-language show that has topped the weekly chart for the category that includes Netflix originals, like the global sensation “Squid Game” (2021) and “All of Us Are Dead” (2022).
The series made the top 10 on the most-watched non-English TV show table in 22 countries over the one-week period and topped the list in eight nations, including South Korea, Indonesia and Taiwan.
“Woo” revolves around a lawyer named Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin), who is brilliant and smart with an outstanding memory but lacks social skills and empathy due to being on the autism spectrum. As a rookie lawyer at a law firm, she attempts to practice law and win cases, facing prejudice against her and those on the spectrum.
The Korea fantasy romance “Alchemy of Souls” placed fifth on the non-English TV show table with 14.6 million hours, staying in the top 10 for three weeks in a row.
On the same chart, the Korean romantic comedy “She Would Never Know” also made the top 10 to rank ninth with 10.4 million hours.