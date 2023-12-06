‘Ditto’ by NewJeans hits 500 mln Spotify streams

“Ditto,” a hit single from girl group NewJeans, has accumulated 500 million streams on Spotify, the group’s agency said Monday.

The song had recorded 500,424,244 streams on the world’s largest music streaming platform as of Saturday, ADOR said, citing data from the streaming service. It became the group’s second song to surpass 500 million streams, following “OMG.”

“Ditto” is a track off the group’s first single album titled “OMG.”

This photo provided by ADOR celebrates K-pop girl group NewJeans' 2022 hit single "Ditto" surpassing 500 million streams on Spotify.

Released Dec. 19 last year ahead of the album’s release, “Ditto” set a record of maintaining the top position on the weekly chart of South Korea’s largest streaming service of Melon for 14 consecutive weeks and is still charting high.

The song also earned the group the prestigious Song of the Year honor at two major annual K-pop music awards, the 2023 MAMA Awards and the Melon Music Awards 2023, held last week.

Internationally, the song secured the group a spot on the competitive U.S. Billboard’s Hot 100 only six months after its debut and has remained on the chart for 49 weeks since then.

With such popularity, “Ditto” ranked 24th and 52nd on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. and Billboard Global 200 yearly charts.