Debut single from Seventeen unit sells record 470,000 copies on 1st day
February 8, 2023
The debut single from PSS, a unit of the K-pop boy group Seventeen, sold 470,000 copies on the day of its release, the group’s agency said Tuesday.
The three-track single titled “Second Wind” set the record for the biggest first-week sales by a unit of a K-pop group by selling 478,679 copies on its debut day alone, Pledis Entertainment said.
PSS is a unit composed of three members of the 13-piece group — DK, Seungkwan and Hoshi.
The album’s title track, “Fighting (Feat. Lee Young-ji),” debuted at No. 1 on iTunes’ top songs charts in 24 territories, including Argentina, Indonesia, Japan and Singapore, according to the agency.