- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Crush to collaborate with J-Hope for new single
Hip-hop singer-songwriter Crush will release a collaborative single with BTS member J-Hope next week, the former’s agency said Monday.
The song “Rush Hour” will hit music services Thursday, P Nation said in a release.
Crush also unveiled part of the tune combining a funky sound and sensitive voice and teased the song’s music video featuring J-Hope on the same day.
Debuting in 2012 with the single “Red Dress,” Crush is best known for songs such as “Sometimes” and “Burmuda Triangle.”
J-Hope became the first BTS member to debut as a solo artist in July, when he dropped “More.”
This image provided by P Nation shows a promotional poster for K-pop singer Crush’s upcoming new single “Rush Hour” featuring J-Hope of BTS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)